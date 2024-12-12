Arsenal & Tottenham interested in signing Ferran Torres

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona star Ferran Torres, as per transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Spaniard burst onto the scene after displaying promising performances for Valencia. After being impressed by his eye-catching displays in La Liga, Manchester City decided to sign him back in 2020.

The 24-year-old struggled to break into Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up but enjoyed a successful few years at the Etihad Stadium before joining Barcelona.

However, the forward hasn’t been at his best for the Catalan giant in recent years and remains a squad player. So, he doesn’t seem settled at the Blaugrana as he continues to be linked with a move away.

Now, writing on X, Konur states that Tottenham are interested in the Spaniard but they aren’t the only club looking at signing him as Arsenal are also in this race, moreover, Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop for him.

The player, valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt, still has more than two and a half years left in his current contract. Therefore, Barcelona are expected to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave next year.

Torres likes to play in the right flank but is also comfortable in the centre-forward position. He can also provide cover in the left flank if needed but generally struggles to showcase his best in this position.

Arsenal decided to bolster the forward department by signing Raheem Sterling last summer but he has joined the club on a loan deal and is expected to return to Chelsea at the end of this season.

Therefore, perhaps, the Gunners are lining up Torres as a potential option to replace Sterling if they eventually decide not to make his loan move permanent at the end of this season.

On the other hand, Tottenham hired Timo Werner on a loan deal last summer but he hasn’t been able to showcase his best in the Premier League thus far this season. Therefore, it is unlikely that Tottenham will sign him permanently.

It is going to be interesting to see whether either North London club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Torres next year.