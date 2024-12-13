Man Utd want to sign Viktor Gyokeres to replace Rashford

Manchester United reportedly want to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres to replace Marcus Rashford, as per Caught Offside.

After coming through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 27-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2016 before establishing himself as a key player for his boyhood club.

He showcased glimpses of his talents during the early stages of his career and was even considered one of the most talented young players in the world.

The forward enjoyed his career-best campaign in the 2022/23 season but hasn’t been able to reach his full potential. Now, he has been displaying average performances in recent years and Caught Offside claim that United are committed to selling him and are willing to rebuild the squad with the funds of his sale.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have registered their interest in signing him and Man Utd are expected to demand at least £58m.

Gyokeres to Man Utd

The report further state that Ruben Amorim’s side have already started exploring options to replace Rashford and have identified Gyokeres as a serious option.

However, the Swedish international isn’t the only option on their shortlist as Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, Kenan Yildiz and Evan Ferguson are in it as well.

Gyokeres has a £83m release clause in his current contract but the player has an agreement with Sporting to leave next year to take the next step in his career for a fee of at least £49m.

The forward has been in red-hot form in recent times. In 50 appearances in all competitions, he scored 43 goals and registered 15 assists last campaign. Gyokeres even guided his team to win the Liga Portugal title.

Now, he has also been displaying stellar performances this season, making 29 goal contributions in 23 appearances in all competitions thus far.

The forward is one of the most prolific goal-scorers in world football in recent times. He flourished his career under Amorim at Jose Alvalade Stadium so perhaps, the pair are now planning to reunite at Old Trafford.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to sign Gyokeres to reinforce the attacking department.