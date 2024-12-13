Liverpool & Man Utd exploring move to sign Joao Pedro

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form thus far this season, scoring four goals and registering three assists. He helped his side beat Manchester United by scoring a late winner earlier this season and scored the equaliser against Arsenal – which helped his team to come away with a point from the Emirates Stadium.

Additionally, he scored and assisted a goal versus Manchester City in the Premier League. Following his impressive performances in the English top-flight, he was selected to play for Brazil in the September international break and even made his international debut against Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier fixture.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool have been attracted by Pedro’s recent eye-catching displays and have set their sights on signing him to strengthen the frontline.

The Reds want to sign a new forward to replace Mohamed Salah – whose current contract will expire at the end of this season and have identified the South American as the perfect option.

Battle

Brighton are expected to demand a hefty fee to sell the forward – who has a contract until 2028 at the AMEX Stadium. The report say that Man Utd have also expressed their interest in signing Pedro having been impressed by his performances so Arne Slot’s side will have to overcome their arch-rival’s challenge to seal the deal and are ‘determined’ to do that.

Pedro is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward position as well as on the flanks. Now, Fabian Hurzeler has been using him in the attacking midfield position this term.

Liverpool’s attack will need bolstering if they eventually fail to keep hold of Salah, while Man Utd’s attack have been underperforming in recent years so they would do with adding a new face in this position.

Pedro would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club purchase him. However, the forward has had injury problems in recent times and his potential suitors will have to be careful about that before making any potential swoop for him.