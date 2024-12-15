Joao Pedro already negotiating with Liverpool over transfer



According to Trivela, Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Joao Pedro has already started negotiating with Liverpool regarding a potential summer transfer.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the Seagulls since his move from Watford last year. He accumulated 20 goals and 3 assists from 40 appearances in his debut campaign, and has continued the good form with 4 goals and 3 assists from 9 outings this season.

This has led to speculation that he could move on from the Amex Stadium and Brazilian source Trivela claim that the forward is already negotiating with Liverpool. The Brazilian ace is 100% prepared for the next step in his career next summer.

Surprise

The Reds have exceeded expectations under new manager Arne Slot this campaign. They have been top of the table for several months and continue to remain in pole position to win the league despite dropping points against Newcastle United and Fulham lately.

Slot was not backed with any big-money signings over the summer and FSG could support him with more funds with the exceptional progress made. However, it would come as a huge surprise if Liverpool were to recruit Joao Pedro from Brighton next year.

The Merseyside giants are currently unsure over the future of Mohamed Salah. The right-sided winger has a contract until June 2025 and he has yet to agree to an extension. The Egyptian star could walk away on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Pedro has had decent returns in the English top-flight with the Seagulls, but he may not be seen as Salah’s successor. His main position is the centre-forward role. He has also operated from the left wing and 2nd striker positions for Brighton.

The £44 million star has never succeeded as a right winger in his career and would not fit into the Reds plans. He may not play on the left wing either with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz in fantastic form. Pedro may not find his way into the starting line-up in that role.

Liverpool have had troubles in the no. 9 position this season, but they could prefer a marquee striker with a goalscoring pedigree. It remains to be seen whether there is any truth to the speculation. A move for Pedro would be a surprise decision from the Reds.