Liverpool and Man Utd make contact for Lookman



According to Sky Sport CH, Liverpool and Manchester United have made contact with the agents of Atalanta star Ademola Lookman over a potential transfer to the Premier League.

The Nigeria international has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Italian top-flight. He has been in sensational form for Atalanta this campaign with 11 goals and 5 assists from just 19 appearances.

Sky Sport CH now claim that Atalanta are prepared to negotiate the departure of the former RB Leipzig man. Liverpool and Man United are among clubs, who have made first contact with his representatives.

Big game player

Lookman was highly-rated during his formative years at Charlton Athletic before his move to Everton. He failed to hit the ground running at the Toffees and ended up securing a surprise move to Leipzig in 2019.

The 27-year-old could not establish himself at the Bundesliga club with loan spells at Fulham and Leicester City. After plenty of struggles, Lookman has finally become a star with Serie A giants Atalanta.

The attacker has been brilliant from the left-wing and striker positions for the Italian side. He has been a key contributor of goals and assists since his arrival in 2022 and could now secure a bigger challenge.

Liverpool are well occupied in the left wing position at the moment, but could consider Lookman as an option up front. Darwin Nunez has been disappointing as a striker and he could be replaced with the Nigerian ace.

United could consider him as an attacking midfielder or winger in a 3-4-2-1 or 3-4-3 formation. He could also play up top in a 2-striker partnership which he has done at Atalanta with regularity.

Atalanta value their prized asset at around £50 million, as per Caught Offside. Lookman has turned into a big game player and the Serie A heavyweights could stay firm on the transfer valuation next summer.

United could have a distinct advantage over Liverpool in the pursuit, having already landed the likes of Hojlund and Amad Diallo from the Italian outfit. They have a good working relationship with Atalanta.