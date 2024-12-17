Liverpool lining up a transfer for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi

Liverpool have been the best defensive side in the Premier League this season with only 13 goals conceded and much of that credit belongs to Virgil van Dijk’s superb form. The Dutchman has started in each of their match in the English top flight and has arguably been the best central defender in the competition since the start of the campaign.

However, his contract at Anfield expires at the end of 2024/25 and though there have been talks regarding a possible renewal, it is no secret that the club needs to start planning for life after the former Southampton star. With that in mind, the Reds are prepared to splurge big money on landing a centre back next summer.

According to Liverpool Echo (citing Mirror), they have identified Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi as a possible signing. The Englishman was the subject of transfer speculation in the summer as well when Newcastle United showed a desire to land him but a £70 million asking price from the Eagles meant that the Magpies back out from talks over his transfer.

Chelsea have also been keen on Guehi’s addition heading into next summer as Enzo Maresca is interested in revamping his backline with the Blues bidding to win their first Premier League title since 2017 sooner rather than later. Admittedly, Liverpool are in for some stern competition but they should lead the race ahead of Chelsea.

Liverpool a more attractive destination

Chelsea have a plethora of central defenders at the club and in spite of Marc Guehi’s rich potential, there is bound to be a serious run for places in the starting eleven. Moreover, they have been notorious for changing managers in quick succession so there would also be no guarantee for the defender that he is joining a long-term sporting project.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are slated for instant success under Arne Slot. Guehi will also be handed a starting role in the team possibly next to Van Dijk in the heart of the backline before entirely taking over from him and leading the defence. As a result, there is certainly more potential for his qualities to be fully realised with a transfer to Anfield over Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s financial demands to sell Guehi are also likely to reduce next summer and could fall reasonably below the £70 million mark that they were looking for earlier this year as the defender’s contract will enter its final year while a possible relegation for the Eagles would only make Liverpool’s pursuit of Virgil van Dijk’s replacement an easier proposition.