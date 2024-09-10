Chelsea eyeing swoop to sign Marc Guehi in 2025

In spite of spending lavishly in another transfer window, Chelsea remain a work in progress and it is expected their defensive unit undergoes a major overhaul next summer.

The club has already started planning in that direction with Graeme Bailey reporting on TBR Football that Marc Guehi has established himself on the Blues’ radar.

Guehi was the subject of Newcastle United’s interest earlier this summer, the report adds, but Crystal Palace did not want to lose him in spite of receiving a £70 million bid from the Magpies.

However, with the English international’s contract in East London about to enter its last year in 2025, Chelsea sense an opportunity to sign him up for a possible discount.

Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen on him, the report adds, while Newcastle could reignite interest in Guehi next year.

Guehi would be terrific for Chelsea

Chelsea’s defence this season has consisted of mainly Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana. And while Enzo Maresca has the likes of Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo at his disposal, a successful swoop for Guehi could significantly upgrade his options in the heart of the backline.

The 24-year-old is starting to establish himself as a mainstay in the English national side as well, and was particularly impressive in the European Championship this summer. His aerial abilities and physical prowess were a handful for the opposition and that is exactly the trait Chelsea’s squad is lacking.

Moreover, given that he played for their academy in the past, Guehi may indeed pursue a return to west London if he considers that he has some unfinished business with his boyhood side. That said, the Pensioners also have a very promising young squad and can offer him an attractive salary packet.

It will be interesting to see how the race for Guehi builds up closer to the transfer window next year and how much exactly Crystal Palace will seek for him after turning down £70 million just weeks ago.