Man Utd interested in signing Charalampos Kostoulas

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Olympiacos youngster, Charalampos Kostoulas, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils have signed a few youngsters following INEOS’ arrival earlier this year. In the summer, they hired Sekou Kone, Chido Obi-Martin and Samuel Lusale.

Recently, it has been reported, that United have reached a verbal agreement with Paraguayan side, Cerro Porteno, to sign 17-year-old left-back, Diego Leon, and he will join ahead of next season.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are looking to continue signing young talents and have identified Kostoulas as a serious option. United have been monitoring the Greek’s development before making a potential swoop.

Olympiacos are open to letting him leave and want around £17m as they are willing to generate funds to reinforce the first-team squad. But, Ruben Amorim’s side aren’t the only club looking at the 17-year-old as West Ham United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keen on purchasing him.

Kostoulas to Man Utd

After ranking through the Greek giants’ youth system, Kostoulas made his first-team debut earlier this season before establishing himself as a key player in Jose Luis Mendilibar’s starting eleven in recent times. In seven starts in the Greek top-flight this term, the forward has scored three goals. He even netted against Kallithea yesterday.

The youngster is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future. But, the forward would need time to settle down in his new surroundings and develop his career. Therefore, he wouldn’t be able to help United achieve their lofty ambitions straight away if he were to join next year.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to hire him in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, following a confidence-boosting victory over Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend, the Red Devils will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup in midweek before facing off against Bournemouth next Sunday.

Amorim’s side will be hoping to continue their winning run in their upcoming fixtures before the Liverpool fixture on 5th January.