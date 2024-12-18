Man Utd make first contact for John Victor



According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Manchester United have made first contact for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, but face competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 28-year-old had a fantastic 2024 campaign in Brazil with Botafogo. He helped them win the Serie A and Copa Libertadores titles with several stand-out displays.

Victor is now aiming for the next big step in his career and UOL claim that Man United have already made contact regarding a possible transfer in the New Year.

The Red Devils are likely to face competition from rivals Tottenham, who are eyeing a replacement following the long-term injury sustained by regular goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Bahia are no longer in the race as they cannot compete financially with the English duo. Galatasaray have expressed an interest, but UOL claim that Victor is not keen on a move to Turkey.

Possible deal

Victor is likely to part ways with Botafogo after an outstanding season. The Brazilian has his sights on returning to Europe where he was previously on loan with Real Valladolid for a solitary campaign.

United are mentioned as one of his suitors. A deal could be on the cards as the Red Devils are fully convinced that Altay Bayindir could push for an exit when the transfer window reopens in the New Year.

The 26-year-old has made just 3 appearances for United since his arrival from Fenerbahce last season and he seems determined to move to another club where he could secure regular minutes in his prime.

John could be eyed as his replacement. The former Santos man could be seen as someone who can compete for a starting spot with Andre Onana, who has been error-prone on a number of occasions this year.

Onana is superb with the ball at his feet, but has been vulnerable when it comes to long-range shots and handling in the box. John is better with each of those departments and he is better with his reflexes too.

John had a save percentage of 79 in the Brazilian top tier which is more than Onana’s this season (68%). His arrival at Old Trafford could keep Onana on his toes knowing that there is a quality replacement.

At Tottenham, John could be a direct starter in the Premier League with Vicario out for several months with a fracture. He could get instant minutes to prove his worth and become the club’s new number 1.

Spurs could have a big advantage over United due to playing time guarantees, but the final decision could depend on the shot-stopper.