Man Utd ‘strongly interested’ in signing Nuno Mendes

Manchester United have reportedly started showing a strong interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Les Parisiens decided to sign the Portuguese after being impressed by his displays during his time at Sporting CP. The 22-year-old initially joined the French giants on a loan deal back in 2021 before signing permanently in the following year.

Upon moving to the Parc des Princes, Mendes has established himself as the first-choice left-back in recent years. He couldn’t serve his club properly last term due to injury problems but has now regained full fitness and has been displaying promising performances this campaign, registering a solitary assist and keeping three clean-sheets in eight Ligue 1 appearances.

Now, writing on X, Plettenberg states that Man Utd are ‘strongly interested’ in signing the Portugal international to strengthen the left side of the defence.

The player’s existing deal at PSG will expire in 2026 and Luis Enrique’s side want to tie him down to a new contract. But, the player doesn’t want to rush as several top clubs other than United are also keen on signing him.

Mendes to Man Utd

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez are also on United’s wish-list alongside Mendes to bolster the defence.

Mendes flourished his career at Sporting under Amorim’s tutelage so the Portuguese boss could play a key role in persuading the defender to move to Old Trafford if Man Utd make a move for him.

The left-back position has been a problematic area for Man Utd in recent times as Luke Shaw has continued to struggle with injury problems, while Tyrell Malacia isn’t ready yet to play regularly having just returned to action following a lengthy injury layoff.

So, Diogo Dalot has been featuring regularly in this position but he doesn’t look comfortable in this role as he is a right-back by traits.

Mendes – valued at around £45m by Transfermarkt – could be a shrewd acquisition for United if they purchase him as he already knows about Amorim’s system.

PSG could be open to cashing-in on Mendes next summer in fear of losing him for free in 2026 if they can’t manage to agree on a fresh term with him.