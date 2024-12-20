Arsenal chasing Spartak Moscow striker Manfred Ugalde



According to TBR Football, Arsenal are interested in landing the signature of Spartak Moscow striker Manfred Ugalde ahead of the turn of the year.

The Gunners have had a disappointing first half to the season by their high standards. They are 6 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand against Everton away from home.

The London giants could recruit a new centre-forward in the next transfer window. TBR Football reveal that Arsenal have joined Chelsea in the pursuit of Spartak’s Ugalde.

The 22-year-old signed for the Russian giants from Twente at the start of the year and he has been in exceptional form in the ongoing campaign with 16 goals from 22 matches.

The Costa Rican star has a release clause worth £25 million which has alerted some of Europe’s elite clubs.

Unlikely deal

Arsenal have had their struggles in the centre-forward department this campaign. Kai Havertz has accumulated 10 goals for the season, but he has not scored in the big games for the London heavyweights.

Gabriel Jesus has been far from his best so far. He has netted only 4 goals and 3 of those came in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Crystal Palace in midweek. It could turnaround his fortunes this season.

Arsenal have now been linked with an approach for Ugalde, but a move would come as a huge surprise. Ugalde has grabbed attention with his work rate, high pressing and ability to finish chances with regularity.

However, he is far from his best when it comes to his ball control. This is a very important attribute to play as a centre-forward for the Gunners. Due to this, we don’t see Arsenal making an approach for him despite the low buy-out clause.

Arsenal could focus on landing a marquee striker such as Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak or RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko instead. They may have to wait until the end of the season before lodging a serious offer to prise away one of them.