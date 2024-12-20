Man Utd ‘seriously considering’ signing Ederson

Manchester United are ‘seriously considering’ signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Following a dire start to this season, the Red Devils decided to part ways with Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim has been appointed as the new head coach.

However, United have continued to showcase inconsistent performances under the former Sporting CP boss’ guidance. In eight games in all competitions, Amorim’s side have won four games and lost three.

Following an important victory over Manchester City last weekend, it was hoped United would be able to continue the momentum. But, they were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur last night in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

After the game, Amorim has said that he isn’t prioritising winning Cup competitions at the moment and his primary objective is to rebuild the squad to win the Premier League title.

Ederson to Man Utd

The record English champions are far away from achieving that as they are currently languishing 13th in the table with 22 points from 16 matches.

Writing on X, Plettenberg states that Man Utd are planning to strengthen the midfield department next year to help Amorim continue the rebuild and are ‘seriously considering’ signing Ederson.

Some of United’s hierarchy have been ‘fully convinced’ by the Brazilian but there isn’t a complete consensus yet so they haven’t started a concrete negotiation.

But, Man Utd have already gathered the necessary information about signing him after scouting him thoroughly and Atalanta want at least £41m to sell their star man – whose existing deal will expire in 2027.

The 25-year-old has been in excellent form in recent times. He helped his side win the Europa League last term and has been playing a key role in Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting line-up this season.

They are currently at the top of the Serie A table with 37 points from 16 matches, sitting two points ahead of the second-placed Napoli.

The South American is a defensive midfielder but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. It looks like United are planning to sign him as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen – whose current contract will expire at the end of this season.