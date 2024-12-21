Liverpool transfer rumours ahead of the January window

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure last summer, there was a question mark whether Liverpool would be able to remain at the top under a new manager’s guidance.

After exploring several names, the Reds eventually decided to appoint Arne Slot as the new manager and the former Feyenoord boss hasn’t let the standard drop.

After appointing him, the Merseyside club surprisingly didn’t hand the Dutch boss many new signings last summer. Federico Chiesa was their only new acquisition from Juventus.

Giorgi Mamardashvili also signed from Valencia but he remained at Estadio Mestalla and will move to Anfield ahead of next season. The Georgian is reportedly viewed as a long-term successor of Alisson Becker.

Despite remaining quiet in the last transfer window, Liverpool have enjoyed a stellar start to this season. They are currently at the summit of the Premier League table with 36 points from 15 games, sitting two points ahead of the second-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

The Reds have been in excellent form in the Champions League as well. They are at the top of the table in this competition and are the only team to have won all six games.

Moreover, they have reached the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and will play against Tottenham Hotspur, while they will commence their FA Cup campaign against Accrington Stanley next month.

So, Liverpool are on course to challenge on all fronts this campaign and it has been reported that having not made many signings last summer, they have funds available in January to spend.

Transfer rumours

Let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer rumours for each position on the pitch:

Midfield

It was an open secret that Liverpool attempted to sign a new midfielder last summer and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was their primary target. But, the player eventually rejected a move to Anfield to stay at his boyhood club.

After failing to hire the Spaniard, Slot’s side didn’t make a move for any alternative option to bolster the engine room. Now, it has been reported ahead of the January window that Liverpool could once again look to sign a new midfielder and remain keen on signing Zubimendi.

If the player expresses his desire to leave then Liverpool would be ready to make a move for him. Apart from the Spaniard, Atalanta ace Ederson has also been mentioned as a serious target for the Reds.

Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni has heavily been linked with a move away from Estadio Santiago Bernabéu after struggling to showcase his best this term and Liverpool are said to be waiting in the wings to pounce if he eventually leaves Los Blancos next year.

Left-back

Following Andy Robertson’s average start to this season, speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge in recent times and it has been reported that Liverpool want to sign a new left-sided defender as a potential long-term replacement for the Scotsman.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri, AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson have all been suggested as key targets for the Merseyside club.

But, Robinson is set to turn 28 next year and Slot wants a younger option, Kerkez could be an expensive option while Ait-Nouri would be available in a cut-price deal if Wolves fail to avoid relegation. Wolves currently sit 19th in the division after a poor season and have some huge games coming up as they look to claw their way out of the drop zone.

Bayern Munich ace Alphonso Davies – whose existing deal will expire at the end of this season – has also been linked with a move to Anfield but purchasing him won’t be easy as other big clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United are also in this race, while the Bavarian club have continuously been trying to persuade him to sign an extension.

Right-back

Trent Alexander-Arnold has entered the final few months of his existing deal and hasn’t signed an extension yet. So, as it stands, he will leave the club as a free agent, Real Madrid are said to be the most possible destination if he were to leave.

Therefore, Liverpool are reportedly exploring the market in-case they fail to keep hold of him. Bayer Leverkusen’s exciting fullback Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly on Slot’s wish-list to bolster the right-back position, while Chelsea star Malo Gusto has recently been reported as a potential option. But, it would be extremely difficult to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.

Centre-back

Virgil van Dijk is also in a similar contractual situation as Alexander-Arnold so Liverpool are at risk of losing him for free next summer. Additionally, with he set to turn 34 next year, Slot’s side reportedly want a new defender as a potential long-term replacement for him.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi was heavily linked with a move to Anfield last summer and he continues to be mentioned as a serious target for Liverpool ahead of the winter window.

Apart from him, Sevilla star Loic Bade and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo are reportedly on Liverpool’s radar to beef up the defence.

Attacking midfield position

To bolster this position, Liverpool are reportedly planning to make an audacious swoop to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz. But, he would be an extremely expensive option and have several other potential suitors such as Real Madrid so, hiring him won’t be easy.

Moreover, Athletic Bilbao’s Oihan Sancet has reportedly managed to force himself into Liverpool’s radar having displayed eye-catching performances in La Liga thus far this season.

Right-wing position

Mohamed Salah’s future is also uncertain at the club as his current deal will end next summer. Liverpool have reportedly started putting together a shortlist of potential targets if he eventually leaves with PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko, West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus and Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo all seemingly in it as they have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

Centre-forward

Omar Marmoush has been under the spotlight in recent months having enjoyed a stellar campaign for Eintracht Frankfurt thus far this season. Several clubs around Europe have expressed their interest in signing him after being impressed by his displays with Liverpool among those to have registered their interest.

Moreover, Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro has reportedly been on the Merseyside club’s radar as well. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha was previously linked with a move to Anfield and he has attracted the attention of a few big English clubs in recent times having displayed promising performances thus far this season.

Left-wing

Liverpool were reportedly keen on signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United last summer but a deal eventually didn’t materialise. So, it remains to be seen whether they revive their interest in signing him.

Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been suggested as a potential option for Liverpool to beef up the left-wing position, while Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is reportedly on their radar as well.

It is unlikely that Liverpool will look to make wholesale new acquisitions in January but it is going to be interesting to see whether they eventually hand Slot any new signings to help him continue the title march in the second half of this season.