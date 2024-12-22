Man Utd handed big boost in signing Kolo Muani



Manchester United have been handed a big boost in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani following an update from reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have performed below expectations in the ongoing campaign and they are currently positioned 13th in the Premier League table. The club have scored more goals new manager Ruben Amorim, but there is room for improvement.

It was recently revealed that Man United are looking into a deal for Kolo Muani and Romano has now provided a big boost by confirming that the Frenchman is sure and almost guaranteed to leave PSG.

Big boost

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have picked up their form under Amorim and they have scored 8 goals between them since the international break. Despite this, the Portuguese may want someone who is more clinical up front.

Kolo Muani has been deemed surplus to requirements by PSG manager Luis Enrique and United have a brilliant opportunity to swoop for his services. A loan deal in January with an option to buy next summer could be proposed.

The Frenchman would be ideal for the Red Devils, considering he is good with the ball at his feet. He has the ability to drop into deep attacking positions to link up play and has also excelled with his high pressing on defenders.

Kolo Muani was a revelation in his last campaign at Eintracht Frankfurt with 23 goals and 17 assists from 46 outings, but he has failed to make a similar impact for the French champions with 11 goals and 7 assists from 54 games.

He has not been helped by the regular rotation and may need to move on to revive his career. The ‘explosive‘ striker would be a good fit for the Red Devils. United could explore a loan deal to assess his impact before making a permanent offer.

Paris Saint-Germain purchased Kolo Muani from Frankfurt for a hefty £76 million in the summer of 2023, but they will have to cut their losses on him to sanction his departure on a permanent basis at some point next year.