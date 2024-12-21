[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Jesus starts

Arsenal can close the gap on the top two in the Premier League table with a win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening.

The Gunners came from behind to beat the Eagles 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and they’ll be hoping to repeat that victory with another win today.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes to his starting eleven with several key players recalled after being rested in midweek. David Raya keeps his place between the sticks while Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are recalled to resume their partnership in the middle of Arsenal’s defence.

Jurrien Timber starts once again at right-back while youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly comes in at left-back with Kieran Tierney making way.

Thomas Partey starts in the holding role as Declan Rice – who’s back from injury – is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench. Martin Odegaard is recalled to captain the Arsenal side after coming off the bench in midweek to turn the game on its head.

Bukayo Saka also made a big impact against Palace in the second half and he’s recalled to start on the right flank tonight. Gabriel Martinelli is also brought back into the Arsenal eleven in place of Leandro Trossard.

Gabriel Jesus scored a superb hat-trick on Wednesday night and he keeps his place up front this evening. Kai Havertz is recalled but he starts in midfield with Mikel Merino among the substitutes.

As for Palace, Jean-Phillipe Mateta leads the line up front with Ismaïla Sarr offering support in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Crystal Palace

Henderson; Mitchell, Lacroix, Guehi, Richards, Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Kamada, Sarr, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Ward, Chalobah, Kporha, Schlupp, Doucouré, Devenny, Nketiah, Agbinone

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Ødegaard, Havertz; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Kiwior, Calafiori, Trossard, Jorginho, Merino, Rice, Nwaneri