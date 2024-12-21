Arsenal
[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Jesus starts
Arsenal can close the gap on the top two with a win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening. Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Arsenal can close the gap on the top two in the Premier League table with a win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening.
The Gunners came from behind to beat the Eagles 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and they’ll be hoping to repeat that victory with another win today.
Mikel Arteta has made some changes to his starting eleven with several key players recalled after being rested in midweek. David Raya keeps his place between the sticks while Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are recalled to resume their partnership in the middle of Arsenal’s defence.
Jurrien Timber starts once again at right-back while youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly comes in at left-back with Kieran Tierney making way.
Thomas Partey starts in the holding role as Declan Rice – who’s back from injury – is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench. Martin Odegaard is recalled to captain the Arsenal side after coming off the bench in midweek to turn the game on its head.
Bukayo Saka also made a big impact against Palace in the second half and he’s recalled to start on the right flank tonight. Gabriel Martinelli is also brought back into the Arsenal eleven in place of Leandro Trossard.
Gabriel Jesus scored a superb hat-trick on Wednesday night and he keeps his place up front this evening. Kai Havertz is recalled but he starts in midfield with Mikel Merino among the substitutes.
As for Palace, Jean-Phillipe Mateta leads the line up front with Ismaïla Sarr offering support in attack.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Crystal Palace
Henderson; Mitchell, Lacroix, Guehi, Richards, Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Kamada, Sarr, Mateta
Subs: Turner, Ward, Chalobah, Kporha, Schlupp, Doucouré, Devenny, Nketiah, Agbinone
Arsenal
Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Ødegaard, Havertz; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.
Subs: Neto, Tierney, Kiwior, Calafiori, Trossard, Jorginho, Merino, Rice, Nwaneri
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 6 seconds ago
[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Jesus starts
Arsenal can close the gap on the top two with a win over Crystal...
-
Liverpool/ 8 hours ago
Man Utd keen to sign Branthwaite ahead of Liverpool
According to Givemesport, Manchester United are keen on persuading Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite to...
-
Premier League/ 9 hours ago
West Ham in battle with Tottenham to sign Yann Bisseck
West Ham United are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal...
-
Premier League/ 9 hours ago
Tottenham ‘head of the queue’ to sign Pascal Struijk
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk,...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 21 hours ago
Man Utd ‘seriously considering’ signing Ederson
Manchester United are ‘seriously considering’ signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson, as per transfer journalist Florian...