Arsenal monitoring Dani Olmo ahead of possible winter swoop



According to Mirror, Arsenal are closely monitoring the contract situation of Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo ahead of the January transfer window.

The Spain international joined Barcelona from RB Leipzig for £52 million last summer and he has been a key player with 7 goal contributions from under 900 minutes this season.

However, there is uncertainty whether he will continue at the Catalan giants next year. Barcelona have yet to register Olmo with La Liga beyond 2024 due to their financial concerns.

Mirror claim that there is a secret clause that would allow him to leave on a free transfer in January if he is not registered by then.

Possible move

Olmo signed for the Blaugrana from Leipzig after plenty of speculation in the summer. He has had a stop-start season with injuries, but has still impressed with 6 goals and 1 assist in 15 appearances.

If he is available on a free transfer in January, the Gunners could be tempted to consider an approach for him. The 26-year-old would be a top-class acquisition with his ability to play in several roles.

He is primarily an attacking midfielder, but can also feature from the right and left wing positions. Arsenal have had their issues on the left wing and there could be possible concerns on the right too.

Bukayo Saka recently sustained a hamstring injury and he could be on the sidelines for a number of weeks. Olmo would be a good signing with his vast experience and ability to score and create goals.

Olmo, who has been described as ‘outstanding’ by Bundesliga.com, has also been linked with a move to Manchester City, but Arsenal could have the upper hand as they could assure him a starting role.

A deal could ultimately depend on his status. With the PSR spending limits, Arsenal are unlikely to make a huge outlay on Olmo if he is not available on a free. They could also avoid doing so with his fitness woes.

Olmo has been sidelined for almost 20 games per season in the last three campaigns and he would be a risky investment for the Gunners if they need to pay £52 million to prise him away from Barcelona.