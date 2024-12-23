Arsenal ‘ready to offer’ £62 million to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona

Arsenal have conceded 16 goals in the Premier League this season, averaging just under one per game. While their defensive record does look imperious from the outset, they have had their fair share of injuries since the start of the season which have caused them to ship more goals than usual in some matches.

And while a striker’s acquisition is likely to supersede any other priority for 2025, the Gunners are keeping tabs on potentially landing a defender too. According to Caught Offside, Mikel Arteta’s side is impressed by Barcelona star Jules Kounde and is ‘ready to offer’ a staggering £62 million to land the French international.

Kounde has enjoyed a phenomenal season in La Liga with a majority of the credit belonging to Hansi Flick for ensuring that he excels as a right back. Though he has played as a full back in the ongoing campaign, the former Sevilla defender has spent the lion’s share of his career playing as a central defender, so he can offer a good amount of versatility to Arteta.

2025 move possible for Kounde

Just when it had seemed as if Barcelona were seeing the back of their financial woes, there is talk that Dani Olmo could leave for free in January if the Catalans fail to register him. That is likely to not just see the Spanish international walk away but could compel Barca to sell a player if an offer as good as £62 million comes knocking.

Kounde would be a brilliant acquisition for Arsenal. The 26-year-old can compete for a role at right back alongside Ben White, while his possible arrival could spend the end of Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury-ridden career at the Emirates Stadium. Kounde would even be a promising option at centre-back to rotate with Gabriel and William Saliba every now and then.

It has been said that Chelsea and Liverpool are also keeping an eye on the Barcelona star’s situation, though Arsenal’s willingness to pay a handsome amount could see them win a deal for the player.