Man Utd in battle with Liverpool to sign Atalanta’s Ederson

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian has continued to be linked with a move away from La Dea in recent months having displayed impressive performances in recent campaigns.

He helped his side win the Europa League last term and has been guiding them to mount a title charge this campaign. They are currently at the top of Serie A with 40 points from 17 games, sitting two points ahead of second-placed Napoli.

Now, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano says that Man Utd have been monitoring the midfielder in recent times and have sent scouts on several occasions to watch him closely.

They like the player very much and he would fit perfectly for Ruben Amorim’s high-intense style of football. But, they aren’t the only club interested in him as several other clubs around Europe are also keen on purchasing him with Liverpool being one of those. The Reds were following his performances last season and have continued to do the same this season.

Battle

However, the journalist says that Atalanta have no intention of letting him leave in January and only a ‘crazy’ proposal will change their stance. £45m won’t be enough to sign him in mid-season as they have been in a title race at the moment. But, things could be different next summer and if he were to leave Gewiss Stadium then it is most likely to be at the end of this season.

Man Utd have been in dire form this season and it is clear that they need a major rebuild under Amorim to turn the situation around.

Midfield is an area where they definitely need bolstering as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen haven’t been able to showcase their best in recent times. As a result, Kobbie Mainoo has been featuring regularly but it is a huge responsibility for a teenager to be the main man in United’s midfield.

On the other hand, Arne Slot was keen on signing a new deep-lying playmaker last summer and having failed to do that at that time, he is said to be willing to strengthen the midfield next year.

Ederson is a top-class player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club purchase him.