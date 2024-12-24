Liverpool eyeing free transfer for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala in 2025

Liverpool are doing a phenomenal job in the Champions League and Premier League this season. Arne Slot’s side has lost just once since the campaign got underway and is slowly emerging as the clear favourite to win the European Cup and English top flight titles. That said, it is arguable that they are lacking a bit of squad strength.

The Reds are relatively understaffed in midfield and offence, so it will not be a surprise if they invest in bringing in newer faces next year. And while Martin Zubimendi remains linked with the club, it has emerged that Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on Jamal Musiala’s situation at Bayern Munich, according to Rousing The Kop (h/t 90min).

Musiala is one of the world’s best young players and has a huge market for his services, especially off the back of a contract that expires in June 2026. Though Bayern Munich have made it clear that they intend to hold onto the German international’s services, a contract agreement has yet to be reached between the two parties.

Liverpool move a big possibility for Musiala

Jamal Musiala has reportedly shut the door on prolonging his stay at the Allianz Arena after a richly successful time with Bayern Munich. It seems as though the 21-year-old is ready to make his next move, which could very possible come at a far lower transfer fee than his £116 million valuation on Transfermarkt owing to his contractual situation.

In the last few years, Musiala has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona but it remains to be seen if the Catalans are able to afford him. Liverpool, however, have the means to purchase him and can even offer him a challenge in the Premier League. Their selling point to the player could be the chance to play in the world’s most competitive league, which could see him usurp the legacy of his individual competitors like Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal, both of whom are playing in La Liga.

It will be interesting to see if Bayern Munich are prepared to let go of him next summer or are willing to risk losing him for free in 2026 by extending their contract talks into the midfielder’s final year at the club.