Man Utd eyeing January deal for Victor Osimhen



According to Sky Sport CH, Manchester United could enter the transfer market for a new striker during the forthcoming transfer window.

The Mancunian giants have had a tough 2024/25 campaign and they are placed 13th in the Premier League with just 22 points from 17 games played. Man United are already 9 points behind the final Champions League spot and face an uphill battle to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition next season.

Sky Sport CH now claim United could pursue a new centre-forward during the winter transfer window. Napoli star Victor Osimhen could be signed. The Nigerian forward is presently on a season-long loan with Turkish giants Galatasaray, but he can be recalled by Napoli at the beginning of next year.

United have already made contact with the player’s agent and personal terms won’t be an issue. However, he won’t come on the cheap with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis set to hold out for £62 million which happens to be his release clause.

INEOS don’t have the funds to afford the former Lille striker at the moment. There is speculation that Marcus Rashford could be offloaded in January. United may need a significant departure to prise away Osimhen from Napoli this winter.

Difficult deal

Osimhen has established himself as one of the best centre-forwards in world football. He has been impressive for Galatasaray on loan this campaign with 17 goal involvements from just 15 games. Despite this, the striker may want to consider a bigger challenge if the opportunity arises in the next transfer window.

United have had a dismal season by their high standards, but they remain a lucrative destination for elite players. With Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee lacking consistency up front, there is room for Osimhen to become the main marksman for the Red Devils.

The big question mark is how United can afford him. The club have had problems with PSR spending limits in the last year and their situation is unlikely to improve after missing out on Champions League revenue. They may require Rashford to leave permanently for a decent fee to afford Osimhen’s signature.

That is far from guaranteed with Rashford’s lack of form and playing time under head coach Ruben Amorim. Hence, it would be difficult to sign Osimhen in the next transfer window. United could delay their move until the end of the season.