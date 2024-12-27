Man Utd & Arsenal on the trail of signing Rafael Leao

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly on the trail of signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, as per a recent report.

The Red Devils have been well-resourced in their left side of the attack due to the presence of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. But, all of a sudden, this position has become a problematic area in recent times.

Rashford has found himself on the periphery having failed to impress new head coach, Ruben Amorim. On the other hand, Garnacho has completely lost his form.

Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times and if he were to leave in January or next summer then signing a new forward will become an absolute necessity.

Now, a recent report (via Milan Live) claim that Man Utd are on the trail of signing Leao to strengthen the attack and could make a move for him next year with the player dreams of a new challenge away from San Siro Stadium.

Battle

However, the Rossoneri don’t want to let him and the forward still has a contract until 2028 having recently signed an extension so United will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade the Italian giants to cash-in.

But, Arsenal are also in this race, while Paris Saint-Germain are keen on purchasing him. Barcelona are interested in him as well and the player is tempted to move to La Liga, he is even ready to do everything possible to play in Spain. Therefore, it won’t be easy for Man Utd or Arsenal to seal the deal.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are the two options Mikel Arteta has at his disposal to deploy in the left flank. But, the duo hasn’t been at their best in recent times so it seems Arteta is looking to sign a new left-winger.

Leao is one of the best forwards in Serie A and helped Milan win the Scudetto a few years ago. He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can create opportunities for fellow attackers and is also efficient in finishing off his chances.

So, he – valued at around 62m by Transfermarkt – would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club eventually manage to secure his service.