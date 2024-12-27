[Teams] Arsenal vs Ipswich Town: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal take on Ipswich Town at the Emirates Stadium tonight knowing victory would move them up to second place in the Premier League table.

With Chelsea and Manchester City dropping points yesterday, Arsenal can take full advantage and also close the gap on leaders Liverpool with a win on home soil this evening.

Mikel Arteta will have to make-do without the services of Bukayo Saka for several weeks after the winger tore his hamstring during Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend. Gabriel Martinelli has moved across to the right wing to replace Saka with Leandro Trossard recalled on the left flank.

David Raya starts between the sticks once again for the Gunners today with Jurrien Timber also keeping his place at right-back. William Saliba lines-up alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in the middle of Arsenal’s defence while youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly has another chance to impress at left-back.

Declan Rice is recalled to start in midfield after coming off the bench against Palace having recovered from a recent knock. Martin Odegaard captains Arsenal yet again tonight and Arteta will be hoping the Norwegian international is at his creative best with Saka on the sidelines.

Kai Havertz will feature in a deeper midfield role once again as Gabriel Jesus keeps his place up front after scoring five goals in his last two appearances for Arsenal. The Brazilian will be hoping to continue that superb form by finding the back of the net once again tonight.

Raheem Sterling has been ruled out for a number of weeks with a knee injury so youngster Ethan Nwaneri is Arsenal’s only attacking option from the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Trossard, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Kiwior, Calafiori, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Partey, Merino, Nwaneri.

Ipswich

Muric; O’Shea, Woolfenden, Greaves; Johnson, Phillips, Cajuste, Davis; Hutchinson, Szmodics; Delap.

Subs: Walton, Clarke, Townsend, Taylor, Burns, Chaplin, Al-Hamadi, Broadhead, Clarke