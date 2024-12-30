Bayern Munich updates: season so far, January plans and key games

Bayern Munich are back at the top of the Bundesliga heading into the festive break with a four-point lead over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen. The Bavarians have already put behind their previous disappointing Bundesliga campaign and will hope to continue their strong form when the league resumes in January.

At this stage last season, Bayern’s aspirations of securing a record-extending 12th consecutive Bundesliga title were still in sight following their commanding 3-0 victory over Hoffenheim on 17 January 2024.

Despite finding themselves in the unfamiliar role of chasing, the four-point gap to Leverkusen appeared manageable—until that molehill transformed into a mountain. Three defeats in their subsequent six games, including a symbolic loss to Xabi Alonso’s title-bound Leverkusen, left Thomas Tuchel’s side clinging to slim hopes.

No miraculous turnaround materialized. Leverkusen clinched the title with five matches to spare, while Bayern finished third, trailing unexpected runners-up VfB Stuttgart by a single point. Coupled with an early DFB Cup exit to third-tier Saarbrücken and UEFA Champions League semi-final heartbreak against Real Madrid, the 31-time Bundesliga winners endured their first trophy-less season in 13 years.

The reset button had already been pressed on 21 February when Bayern announced a mutual decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. By 29 May, the search for a successor concluded with a compensation deal struck with Burnley to appoint Vincent Kompany as head coach.

Despite recently overseeing Burnley’s relegation to the English Championship, Kompany had also masterminded their immediate return to the Premier League. Arriving in Munich with the endorsement of his former mentor Pep Guardiola, Kompany brought renewed optimism.

“I’m delighted about the connection between Bayern and Vinnie,” said Manchester City’s head coach, who managed Bayern from 2013 to 2016, ahead of the appointment. “My opinion of Vinnie is immense—relegation with Burnley doesn’t change that. I admire his work, personality, game knowledge, and media handling. I hope Bayern makes the right call—they deserve it. I adore that club, and my affection for Bayern Munich runs deep, especially for the incredible people there.”

The bond between Bayern and Guardiola is well-known, and it now extends to Vincent Kompany.

Armed with summer arrivals like João Palhinha and Michael Olise, the 38-year-old has revitalized the spirit of Bayern’s golden years in the 2024/25 squad. Goals are flowing freely, spearheaded by Harry Kane, who has already netted 20 times in as many competitive matches, putting him on track to surpass his record-breaking debut tally of 44 goals, including 36 in the Bundesliga. Germany’s Jamal Musiala continues to create and convert opportunities with remarkable precision, while seasoned players like Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies are back to their best.

Kompany’s side has paired their relentless attacking prowess with a solid defensive record, conceding just 13 goals in 15 Bundesliga games—the league’s best. They also enjoyed an impressive seven-game streak of clean sheets between 27 October and 30 November. Despite a single league loss—a 2-1 setback at Mainz on Matchday 14—they’ve secured points against top contenders like Leverkusen, who are leading the chase with nearly half the season completed. Bayern remain a strong contenders for the Champions League knockout stages, with two league-phase games left to play.

Kompany’s Bayern haven’t been flawless. Alongside the setback against Mainz, there were Champions League defeats away to Aston Villa and Barcelona, coupled with a DFB Cup last-16 elimination at the hands of Leverkusen. However, the prevailing sentiment within the camp suggests that Bayern are back on track. While the first half of 2024 fell below the club’s lofty standards, the second half offers a perfect foundation for a triumphant title charge in the coming year.

Securing silverware remains a top priority for the new Bayern manager, with Harry Kane expected to lead the attack in what promises to be an exhilarating season. The squad, keen to compensate for last season’s failures, appears reinvigorated, embracing a more dynamic and expansive playing style that aligns with the strengths of the players.

Bayern are unaccustomed to prolonged spells without the Bundesliga title, having clinched the previous 11 championships before Leverkusen ended their streak. This season presents a prime opportunity for the Bavarians to reassert their dominance in the league to set them on course to a potential 33rd Bundesliga title.

January transfer plans

Bayern made commendable transfer business in the summer, bolstering key positions with the addition of João Palhinha, Michael Olise, Hiroki Ito, etc. Speculations surrounded the possible departures of some players, including Kingsley Koeman, Leroy Sane, and Leon Goretzka.

While they’ve been flawless offensively and defensively so far, there could potentially be transfer activity, particularly between the posts as Manuel Neuer closes in on retirement.

Here’s a roundup of Bayern’s potential January plan.

Bayern monitoring Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Bayern are “keeping a close eye” on Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to German outlet Bild, as relayed by iMiaSanMia.

The 20-year-old has been in scintillating form this season with nine goals and five assists across all competitions for the Black and Yellows this season.

His performances have now piqued the interest of the Bavarians, who are now monitoring the youngster over a possible move to Allianz Arena to bolster their attack.

Bayern plot Jordan Pickford swoop

Bayern have indicated interest in a possible move for Everton’s goalkeeper and vice-captain Jordan Pickford, according to TBR Football.

The England international has been pivotal for the Toffees fight to remain at the top flight and has continued his solid form this season, keeping three clean sheets in Everton’s last four matches.

As per the report, the club under the new ownership of the Friedkin Group is looking to reward the 30-year-old with a “unique offer” to keep him at Goodison Park beyond 2027.

Bayern have now indicated interest in the Englishman over a possible move to Germany, having been impressed by his performances for the Toffees, according to the report.

However, the Bavarians face stern competition for the signature of the shot-stopper as TBR claims that Chelsea and Barcelona have also indicated interest in the goalkeeper.

With Manuel Neuer’s contract expiring next summer, it will be interesting to see if the Bundesliga giants will successfully recoup Pickford as his replacement.

Key fixtures in the second half of the season

Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich’s second game of the restart of the season will come against Hoffenheim at Allianz Arena on January 15th.

This clash is advantageous to the Bavarians in either maintaining their lead at the top or possibly extending it if the teams in second and third place drop points.

Die Kraichgauer are currently placed in 15th place on 14 points, having won just three games and lost seven with five draws.

Christian Ilzer’s side has not won any of their last four games, and Vincent Kompany will hope his side capitalises on their poor form to secure a convincing victory.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich

The last time these two sides met was in the round of 16 of the DFB Pokal, where Bayern suffered their first home loss of the season.

An early Manuel Neuer red card saw the Bavarians lose momentum, and Leverkusen came out winners courtesy of a Nathan Tells goal.

Their previous clash in the Bundesliga ended in a draw, and Kompany’s side rose to the occasion much better than last season.

The result of this clash on February 15th will be consequential to the league table, as either team could usurp the other depending on the run of matches leading to the clash.

Victory over Leverkusen will be Bayern’s first in four games, having drawn and lost two. Playing at Bay Arena will be another stern test as Xabi Alonso will look to capitalise on the home advantage to continue his push for a second successive Bundesliga title.

Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

With the 2024-25 Bundesliga season scheduled to conclude in May, the deciding month in the quest for the Bundesliga title could come in May, as table leaders Bayern will square off with Eintracht Frankfurt on February 23rd, soon after their clash against Leverkusen.

Frankfurt sit in third place with 27 points at the time of writing and could potentially be usurped by RB Leipzig (27), Mainz (25), Borussia Dortmund (25), and Werder Bremen (25) points, respectively.

Hence, they’ll come into this game full of intent, and this clash and victory for either side will see them further solidify their league position. Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt tickets for this game are expected to be sold out with fans desperate to be in the stands for such a pivotal game.

More intriguing in this clash will be the race for the Golden Boot between Harry Kane, who has scored 14 goals after match week 15, and highly-rated Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, who is the second-highest scorer with 13 goals so far in the Bundesliga.

Marmoush netted twice in the first leg of this clash in a thrilling 3-3 draw and will hope to be on the score sheet again when these two sides meet in February.