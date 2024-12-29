Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd have made offer to sign PSG star Nuno Mendes
According to RMC Sport, Manchester United have made an offer to land Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes amid his ongoing contract stand-off with the French outfit.
The Portuguese star has been a key player for the Ligue 1 champions, but his future has been put into uncertainty with his contract expiring in 18 months. PSG have opened talks with the left-back over a long-term extension, but the ex-Sporting Lisbon graduate is reluctant to accept the club’s low salary package.
RMC Sport claim that this has opened the door for a possible switch to Old Trafford. Man United have already made an offer for the highly-rated defender, but it is unclear whether he will be permitted to leave in January. PSG have no plans of selling him at the moment and remain optimistic over a renewal.
Top-class
United have been lagging behind their Premier League rivals in the left-back department. They had Diogo Dalot operating as a makeshift left-back last season with injuries for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.
Dalot has continued from the left side of the defence this season, but he has lacked same consistency. His performances have dipped since switching to the left wing-back position under manager Ruben Amorim.
Malacia has also failed to impress on his return from injury while Shaw remains sidelined. United need an upgrade and Mendes would be a fine acquisition as he can provide the right balance in attack and defence.
Mendes has completed an impressive 90% of his passes in Ligue 1 this campaign with almost 6 duels & 5 recoveries per outing. He has also impressed with his tackling and ability to clear his lines when required.
The £46 million star also possesses good attacking attributes. The 3-time Ligue 1 winner has the knack for making overlapping runs to link-up play. Amorim managed him as a teenager at Lisbon and a reunion could be on the cards.
If Mendes continues his contract stand-off, PSG could be compelled to sanction his sale. They could resist his departure until the summer, but a winter exit could be considered if he hands in a transfer request.
