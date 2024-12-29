Arsenal eyeing January swoop for Samuel Chukwueze with swap deal possible

Arsenal have been rocked by a serious hamstring injury suffered by Bukayo Saka in their win against Crystal Palace last weekend. The English international was forced to undergo surgery with Mikel Arteta confirming that he expects Saka to miss the next two months of action consequent to that.

And while the 42-year-old was already meaning to add a back-up behind the right winger next year, Arsenal’s operation of signing a player in that role could be brought forward to January considering they have no natural right wingers at this point in time.

According to Milan Live (h/t 90min), the Gunners are eyeing a swoop in the winter for AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze. The 25-year-old has been on the periphery with the Rossoneri for much of the campaign but has proven handy off the bench, thanks to three goals and an assist this season in all competitions.

In spite of being a valuable secondary player, it is understood that Paulo Fonseca is prepared to let go of the forward for approximately £17 million. Arsenal are likely to look into further cheapening the deal by offering Jakub Kiwior to AC Milan.

A good stopgap signing for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka’s forecasted long-term absence was certainly not a part of Arsenal’s plans and it is imperative that they bring in a capable option for the right flank in January. Samuel Chukwueze will be a good short-term fix and can feature in the starting eleven to good effect until Mikel Arteta’s primary option is fully fit.

Chukwueze is a dynamic right winger, who excels in one-on-one situations by isolating the full back on his side. Apart from being a fantastic creative outlet, he has a good shot on him as well as some rapid pace. The Nigerian international has proven himself at Milan and Villarreal before and would definitely welcome a challenge in England, especially with the prospect of regular minutes awaiting him for the next two months.

Arsenal’s options will be limited in the winter as not many clubs would be willing to let go of their key players at the mid-point of the season but in Chukwueze, they could have a player very much capable of making the difference in the second half of the 2024/25 and far beyond.

A £17 million spending is not too big for Arsenal in any way but it would be a good bonus if they can get rid of Jakub Kiwior as well in a potential swap deal.