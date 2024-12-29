Jota replaces Nunez as Slot makes one change | Predicted Liverpool XI vs West Ham

Liverpool travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham on matchday 19 of the Premier League at 17:15 this evening with Arne Slot’s charges looking to end a fantastic first half of 2024/25 on a high. A successful result against the Hammers will take the Reds a step closer to a seemingly inevitable league crown, thus ending Manchester City’s four-year run in the process.

West Ham have looked decent in recent matches and therefore, the Reds might not make too many rotations to their starting eleven. That said, here is a look at their potential starting eleven for the clash.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker as fully recovered from his injury and will most likely retain his place in goal ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Defenders – Liverpool have looked solid defensively and Arne Slot is likely to continue with a tried and tested formula. Ibrahima Konate remains injured, however, so Joe Gomez could continue with Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are expected to continue as the right and left full backs, respectively.

Jota set to lead the line instead of Nunez

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have not been fazed by the busy calendar of fixtures with both midfielders likely to retain their roles in Liverpool’s double pivot. Dominik Szoboszlai is suspended, however, after picking a yellow card in the win over Leicester City on Boxing Day, which means Curtin Jones could play as the number 10.

Mohamed Salah is expected to retain his place on the right flank whereas Cody Gakpo could get the nod ahead of Luis Diaz on the left wing as the Dutchman’s impressive form continued with a goal against the Foxes last time out.

Forward – Darwin Nunez’s form has been far from ideal in the last few matches, so he could be replaced by £41 million forward Diogo Jota as the team’s sole striker.

Here is how Liverpool could look on paper.