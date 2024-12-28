Man Utd ready to invest ‘crazy money’ to sign Matheus Cunha

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to make a ‘crazy’ investment to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The West Midlands club have had a difficult first half of this season, languishing in the relegation scrap. Still, the Brazilian has been in excellent form, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists in 18 league appearances.

In the last three games, he has made four goal contributions. He even scored and assisted against the Red Devils in the last game on Boxing Day. Now, only Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak have netted more goals than the South American in the league this term.

Fichajes state that Man Utd are seriously considering signing Cunha after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances and are ready to spend a fee of around £66m to lure him to Old Trafford.

After spending almost £200m last summer, United’s transfer budget has reportedly been restricted in January due to FFP regulations and they need to raise funds by selling some stars to add new faces in mid-season.

Cunha to Man Utd

Marcus Rashford has found himself on the periphery thus far this season after failing to impress new head coach Ruben Amorim. So, he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

The Englishman is a homegrown player and is one of the highest earners at the club so his departure will help United generate big money, while Alejandro Garnacho has also been linked with a move away.

Cunha is a versatile player as he can play multiple positions across the frontline but his best position is the left-side of the attacking midfield position in the 3-4-2-1 system. Therefore, he would be the perfect option for the Red Devils to bolster the frontline. Along with being excellent in attack, he also works extremely hard without possession.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to lure the South American to Old Trafford next year.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Wolves, Man Utd will welcome Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday night.