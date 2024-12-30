Reece James to start as Enzo Maresca makes one change | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Ipswich

Chelsea have dropped to third in the Premier League standings after successive winless results against Everton and Fulham over the festive period but will have the chance to pick up three vital points against Ipswich Town on matchday 19. A win against the Tractor Boys this evening could send them back to second place, at least until Arsenal play on New Year’s Eve.

The Blues will not be too fazed by the league’s second-last team and will fancy their chances of claiming a successful result rather comfortably. With that said, here is how their potential starting eleven could be.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez has not been the Premier League’s best goalkeeper this season by any means but continues to have Enzo Maresca’s trust, so he is likely to retain his place in between the sticks against Ipswich.

Defenders – Wesley Fofana remains sidelined with injury and will miss the team’s final fixture of 2024. Therefore, Tosin Adarabioyo may get an opportunity in the heart of the backline once more next to Levi Colwill.

Reece James has trained with Chelsea for the last few days and he could return to the starting eleven this time around as the right back. Marc Cucurella, meanwhile, is expected to play at left back.

Changes unlikely in midfield and attack

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have become almost indispensable for Chelsea this season as far as their engine room goes and could feature in the double pivot once more. Cole Palmer, who scored the team’s only goal in the Boxing Day defeat against Fulham, might feature as the number 10.

On the left wing, Jadon Sancho is likely to get the nod over Joao Felix whereas Pedro Neto may be picked ahead of Noni Madueke as well, with the latter not even making the bench in Chelsea’s last match.

Forward – Nicolas Jackson is likely to lead the line. He has not been in the best run of form but will look to end an otherwise decent year on a high.

This is how the Blues may look on paper.