Arsenal leading Liverpool & Chelsea in race to sign Marmoush



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are leading Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to sign Omar Marmoush during the January transfer window.

The Gunners are likely to pursue an attacking reinforcement next month after a massive setback against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Bukayo Saka suffered a hamstring injury in the London derby at Selhurst Park and manager Mikel Arteta has acknowledged that he may not return for more than 2 months.

Arsenal could enter the transfer market due to this. Caught Offside now claim that they are leading Liverpool & Chelsea in the race to sign Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Possible deal

Arsenal have been affected by plenty of injuries in the campaign. They had a big dip in form earlier this season when captain Martin Odegaard was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Saka’s absence could be another major blow to their Premier League title challenge. Arsenal could be forced to enter the market for an attacking addition at the start of next year.

The Gunners could be open to signing a versatile forward and Marmoush would be an intelligent choice. The 25-year-old is in the peak of his career with Frankfurt at the moment.

He has been exceptional this campaign with 18 goals and 12 assists from just 24 outings. The Egyptian has played as the main man up front, but can also operate from out wide as well.

Marmoush is valued at £50 million by Frankfurt, but a winter transfer could depend on the striker as the Bundesliga outfit could prefer to keep him until the end of the campaign.

Arsenal are not known for spending big money on players at the halfway stage of the season, but may have to chance their stance if they want to keep up with Liverpool in the title race.

The club are 9 points adrift of the runaway leaders after 18 games and have entered into a must-win territory every week. The failure to fill Saka’s void could hamper their trophy prospects in other competitions too.