Man Utd interested in signing PSG defender Nuno Mendes

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

In every transfer window, the Red Devils always get linked with numerous names from all around the world. But, those speculations aren’t always believable unless it come from the most reliable sources with Romano and David Ornstein certainly two of the most reliable journalists.

The PSG defender has attracted United’s attention and several outlets have reported this in recent days. Now, on GiveMeSport, Romano says that United are indeed interested in him and they could make a move for him.

Man Utd’s plan is to reinforce the left-wing-back position next year as Luke Shaw continues to struggle with injury problems in recent times, while Tyrell Malacia hasn’t been at his best after returning to full fitness following a lengthy injury layoff.

Romano claims that Mendes isn’t the only option on United’s radar. PSG don’t want to let their star man leave and have been insisting on extending his deal – which will expire in 2026. So, it won’t be straightforward for Ruben Amorim’s side to hire him.

Mendes to Man Utd

The Portuguese was given the opportunity to flourish at Sporting by Amorim and after being impressed by his displays in Liga Portugal, PSG opted to secure his service.

Mendes has been playing a key role for Les Parisiens and his country in recent times. He is excellent going forward and the wing-back position is more suitable for him than the fullback role.

The 22-year-old – valued at around £46m by Transfermarkt – is quick, strong, can deliver excellent crosses from the wide areas and can also chip in with some important goals. He already experienced winning titles with Sporting and PSG at this early stage of his career.

Man Utd definitely need to sign a new LWB and it would be better if they can do it next month. But, the Red Devils reportedly don’t have the money to spend in winter.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to lure the former Sporting star to Old Trafford to reinforce the defensive department.