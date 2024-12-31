Arsenal, Tottenham & Man Utd hold talks to sign Kolo Muani

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Frenchman had an average debut campaign in Ligue 1 last term after moving to Parc des Princes from Eintracht Frankfurt for a big fee last year. But, now, he has found completely out of favour under Luis Enrique this season, making only two starts in all competitions.

So, it has widely been suggested that the Frenchman has become frustrated at PSG and is willing to leave the club in the upcoming January window.

Reporting on TBR Football, Bailey has stated that the player’s representatives have already started exploring options to find a new destination for Kolo Muani in January and the player’s preference is to move to the Premier League.

Tottenham are interested in signing him and have held talks with the player’s representatives to learn about the details of securing his service. Moreover, Man Utd and Arsenal are also in this race and have opened talks to seal the deal.

Battle

Along With them, Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in him as well. Therefore, Kolo Muani isn’t short of potential suitors despite his recent struggles.

Man Utd have been struggling with goal-scoring issues and reportedly want a new striker to address this issue. On the other hand, Dominic Solanke is the first-choice striker of Tottenham and Richarlison is his deputy. But, the Brazilian hasn’t been able to stay fit in recent times.

Arsenal are also in the hunt for a new centre-forward as it has widely been suggested that they need a new seasoned striker to finally win the league.

Kolo Muani is a versatile forward as he can play anywhere across the frontline. The former Frankfurt star is still a key player in Didier Deschamps’ France squad, although the player hasn’t been playing regularly at PSG.

The Frenchman is a talented player and would add depth to Arsenal, Tottenham or Man Utd’s attack if any of those clubs purchase him. But, considering his struggles, Kolo Muani might not be the ideal option to reinforce any of those clubs’ starting eleven.