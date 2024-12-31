Nkunku eyeing surprise move to Arsenal this winter



According to Caught Offside, Chelsea playmaker Christopher Nkunku would be open to joining London rivals Arsenal during the winter transfer window.

The Frenchman has had a frustrating 2nd season with the Blues. He has largely started in the Carabao Cup and Conference League games this campaign with Nicolas Jackson preferred for the Premier League matches by manager Enzo Maresca.

Caught Offside claim that the former RB Leipzig man remains eager to leave Chelsea and his representatives are already exploring potential destinations. The Blues are unlikely to stand in the way of any player who wishes to head for the exit door.

Arsenal are one of the clubs on Nkunku’s radar for a potential transfer. Paris Saint-Germain is another suitable destination for him. A spot could be vacant at PSG with manager Luis Enrique prepared to part ways with Randal Kolo Muani next month.

Top-class

Nkunku arrived at Stamford with a big reputation in the summer of 2023. The ‘world-class‘ star was considered as a huge coup for the Blues, but things have not gone as planned. His debut season with the Blues was disrupted by several injuries.

His 2nd year has been equally frustrating with Maresca opting for Jackson as the main striker for the league games. The 27-year-old wants to move on and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal make an approach to secure his services.

The Gunners recently suffered a massive injury blow on Bukayo Saka. He has undergone a hamstring surgery and could be out of contention for more than 2 months. Nkunku could be seen as a quality addition to provide cover.

Nkunku has played as the main striker for the Blues this term, but he can also feature on either wing or in the no.10 role. His versatility would make him a lucrative option for Arsenal, though it is unclear whether they can afford him.

Arsenal may not want to make a significant outlay at the halfway stage of the campaign. Chelsea want to recoup the £52 million fee paid for his signature and this could be a stumbling block towards a potential transfer this winter.