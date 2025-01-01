Man Utd prioritising signing Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising signing Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After parting ways with David De Gea last year, the Red Devils decided to hire a ball-playing shot-stopper and signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan. But, the Cameroonian has had a tough time at Old Trafford over the last 18 months. He made several errors last term and has done the same in recent weeks this season.

Now, Fichajes state that Ruben Amorim hasn’t been convinced by Onana, moreover, Bayindir’s future is currently uncertain at the club so the Portuguese boss wants a new goalkeeper.

£30m could be enough to sign the Dutchman but the Seagulls could look to earn a bit more than that if they opt to let him leave the club as the 22-year-old still has more than three and a half years left in his current deal.

After moving to AMEX Stadium from Anderlecht last year, Verbruggen has now established himself as the first-choice shot-stopper for the Seagulls this season under Fabian Hurzeler.

Verbruggen to Man Utd

The youngster, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is comfortable playing out from the back, is good in the air, can play the sweeper-keeper role and is also an efficient shot-stopper.

Verbruggen is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to sign the Brighton star in January or next summer to bolster the goalkeeping department.

Following the 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United, Amorim has revealed that the club have no money available to spend in January and they need to sell players to add new faces.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been in dire form in recent times. So, they must rebuild the squad and could do with buying a completely new first eleven. Amorim’s side have slipped down to 14th position and are just seven points above the relegation zone.

Now, the Old Trafford club will face off against Liverpool in the Premier League next Sunday before facing off against Arsenal in the FA Cup.