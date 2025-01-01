Man Utd Transfer News
Mendes wants to reunite with Amorim at Man Utd
According to iNews, Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes has opened the door to reunite with manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United following a breakdown in contract talks.
The Red Devils have had a poor 2024/25 season despite change of managers. Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as the new head coach in November, but the club have picked up only 7 points from the last 8 Premier League games.
The Portuguese may want to bolster his squad in the current transfer window and iNews claim that Mendes has opened the possibility of reuniting with Amorim, having worked together during their time at Sporting Lisbon.
The 22-year-old is prepared to become Amorim’s 1st major signing at Old Trafford, but United’s chances of signing him this winter could depend on recouping funds from player sales and loan departures in the near future.
Possible transfer
United have had genuine problems from the left-back or left wing-back position this campaign. Diogo Dalot has lacked consistency with his positioning and he has provided no attacking threat in the 3-4-2-1 set-up under Amorim.
Tyrell Malacia is back in the first-team ranks after his lengthy knee issue, but he has looked short of pace. With Luke Shaw also unreliable due to persistent injuries, Amorim may want a new addition in the left wing-back role.
Mendes seems an ideal choice for the manager due to the familiarity to the system from his Lisbon days. The defender is just entering the peak phase in his career and he would represent a fantastic signing at the halfway stage of the season.
The defender was signed by PSG for £34 million in the summer of 2022 and the French champions could look for a profit on the money spent if they were to consider his departure during the winter transfer window.
Mendes is a superb ball-playing left-back who does not shy away from engaging in duels and tackles. He has also caught the eye with his tireless work rate and ability to dribble past opponents with pace on the left flank.
His current deal with the Ligue 1 holders expires in June 2026 and PSG could be compelled to sell him with a £45m bid. A transfer could also rely on whether United can accumulate some of the funds from player sales.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 8 seconds ago
Mendes wants to reunite with Amorim at Man Utd
According to iNews, Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes has opened the door to reunite...
-
Premier League/ 11 hours ago
Tottenham considering signing Vitor Roque
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to sign Brazilian forward Vitor Roque, as per Spanish...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 12 hours ago
Man Utd prioritising signing Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen
Manchester United are reportedly prioritising signing Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, as...
-
Liverpool/ 12 hours ago
Man Utd & Liverpool showing ‘strongest interest’ in Kerkez
Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly showing the strongest interest in signing AFC Bournemouth...
-
Arsenal/ 24 hours ago
Nkunku eyeing surprise move to Arsenal this winter
According to Caught Offside, Chelsea playmaker Christopher Nkunku would be open to joining London...