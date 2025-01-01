Mendes wants to reunite with Amorim at Man Utd



According to iNews, Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes has opened the door to reunite with manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United following a breakdown in contract talks.

The Red Devils have had a poor 2024/25 season despite change of managers. Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as the new head coach in November, but the club have picked up only 7 points from the last 8 Premier League games.

The Portuguese may want to bolster his squad in the current transfer window and iNews claim that Mendes has opened the possibility of reuniting with Amorim, having worked together during their time at Sporting Lisbon.

The 22-year-old is prepared to become Amorim’s 1st major signing at Old Trafford, but United’s chances of signing him this winter could depend on recouping funds from player sales and loan departures in the near future.

Possible transfer

United have had genuine problems from the left-back or left wing-back position this campaign. Diogo Dalot has lacked consistency with his positioning and he has provided no attacking threat in the 3-4-2-1 set-up under Amorim.

Tyrell Malacia is back in the first-team ranks after his lengthy knee issue, but he has looked short of pace. With Luke Shaw also unreliable due to persistent injuries, Amorim may want a new addition in the left wing-back role.

Mendes seems an ideal choice for the manager due to the familiarity to the system from his Lisbon days. The defender is just entering the peak phase in his career and he would represent a fantastic signing at the halfway stage of the season.

The defender was signed by PSG for £34 million in the summer of 2022 and the French champions could look for a profit on the money spent if they were to consider his departure during the winter transfer window.

Mendes is a superb ball-playing left-back who does not shy away from engaging in duels and tackles. He has also caught the eye with his tireless work rate and ability to dribble past opponents with pace on the left flank.

His current deal with the Ligue 1 holders expires in June 2026 and PSG could be compelled to sell him with a £45m bid. A transfer could also rely on whether United can accumulate some of the funds from player sales.