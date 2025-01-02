Arsenal remain keen on signing Athletic Bilbao’s Williams

Arsenal reportedly remain keen on signing Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, as per The Daily Mail.

In terms of numbers, the Gunners have enough options in their attacking department as they already have Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli to deploy on the left flank, while Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling are the right-wingers.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are the two options for the centre-forward position. But, only Saka has managed to display eye-catching performances consistently this season. So, due to the North London club’s attackers’ lack of productivity in front of the goal, they have had an inconsistent first half of this season.

Saka has picked up a hamstring issue and is set to remain sidelined over the coming weeks. So, it seems Arteta is looking to sign a new forward this month to mount a title charge in the second half of this season.

The Daily Mail say that Arsenal have money available in January to spend and are looking to sign Williams from Athletic Bilbao. They registered their interest in signing him last summer but couldn’t manage to get the deal done before the deadline.

Williams to Arsenal

So, they are planning to finally sign him this month and the player’s £50m release clause is affordable for the North London club.

However, the player doesn’t want to leave his boyhood club in mid-season so Arsenal will have to put their best efforts in to persuade Williams to move to the Emirates Stadium this month.

Purchasing him won’t be straightforward for Arteta’s side as Barcelona are also keen on hiring him. But, considering the Blaugrana’s financial difficulties, they may struggle to get the deal done this month.

The Spain international has established himself as one of the most promising young forwards in La Liga in recent times after coming through the Basque club’s youth system.

After showcasing his qualities in the Spanish top-flight last term, Williams was selected to play for Spain in the European Championship last summer. He helped his side win this competition and even scored in the final against England.

Williams is a top-class player and would be a great coup for Arsenal if they purchase him.