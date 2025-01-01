Liverpool in battle with Man Utd to sign Miguel Gutierrez

Liverpool reportedly have a ‘strategic advantage’ over Manchester United in signing Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

It has been reported in recent times that the Reds want to sign a new left-back as a potential replacement for Andy Robertson – who is set to turn 32 next year.

They have been linked with a few names over the last few weeks with Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri being among them.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool are also interested in Gutierrez and are prepared to secure his service in this January window. The 23-year-old has a £29m release clause in his current contract but Girona might be open to letting him leave for a fee less than that.

Gutiérrez joined Girona from Real Madrid after coming through their La Fabrica academy and are interested in bringing him back. They even have a buy-back clause for just around £7m.

Gutiérrez to Liverpool

Man Utd are also in this race but they are unlikely to make a move for him this month so Liverpool have a ‘strategic advantage’ over the Red Devils to get the deal done.

The Spaniard is an attack-minded fullback. He is technically sound, can play out from the back, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and can create chances for fellow attackers.

The 23-year-old hasn’t made his senior debut for Spain yet but was a part of his country – who won the Gold Medal in the Olympics last summer.

The youngster has enjoyed a promising first half of this season, making five goal contributions and keeping as many clean-sheets in 17 La Liga appearances.

The defender is a talented player and could be an ideal option to play in Arne Slot’s system so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his signature to strengthen the left side of the defence in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, following a thumping 5-0 victory over West Ham United, Liverpool will face off against Manchester United in the league next weekend.