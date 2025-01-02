Man Utd & Arsenal want to sign Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Royal Antwerp star Senne Lammens, as per Caught Offside.

Andre Onana has been the first-choice goalkeeper for the Red Devils after joining from Inter Milan last year. Altay Bayindir was purchased from Fenerbahce to deputise for the Cameroonian international.

But, it has recently been reported that Ruben Amorim wants a new goalkeeper – who would be able to push Onana for the first-team spot as the Portuguese boss believes Bayindir isn’t capable enough to do that.

Now, Caught Offside, claim that Man Utd have expressed their interest in Lammens and have been monitoring his development in recent times.

Royal Antwerp would be open to cashing-in on him if they receive an offer of around £8m, however, purchasing him won’t be easy as Arsenal are also interested in signing him.

Battle

Man Utd have had an awful first half of this season and following the 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United, they have now found themselves 14th in the Premier League table, sitting only seven points ahead of the relegation zone.

Amorim has even admitted that they are in the relegation battle at the moment after accumulating only three points from the last six league encounters.

So, Man Utd could do with bolstering several areas of the squad, not just the goalkeeping department. Onana had an average debut campaign at Old Trafford and has had an inconsistent first half of this term.

On the other hand, Arsenal will have to sign a new goalkeeper to support David Raya next season if they eventually opt to part ways with Neto. The Brazilian joined the club on a loan deal on deadline day last summer but considering he is already 35, they may opt not to hire him permanently.

Lammens is a 6ft 3in tall player and has had a bright first half of this season with Royal Antwerp, keeping four clean-sheets with an 80% saving parentage in 19 Pro League appearances.

He could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the record Premier League champions eventually opt to hire him.