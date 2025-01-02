Manchester United and Liverpool to battle over Giovany Quenda’s signing

Manchester United are expected to part ways with Marcus Rashford sooner rather than later. The 27-year-old has expressed that he is prepared to try a new challenge and having been left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad in four of the team’s last five matches, the writing may be on the wall.

Apart from Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are also likely to be shown the door, which will understandably mean Manchester United will be in the transfer market for a winger or two. Ruben Amorim, in spite of not delivering the results in his early days, might be well-supported in the transfer window as he aims to sign a few players which align with his tactical views.

According to Rudy Galetti, the Red Devils are among a group of clubs monitoring Sporting Lisbon forward Giovany Quenda. The winger is also on Liverpool’s and Manchester City’s radar, while Paris Saint-Germain have been mooted as an interested party as well. As per the journalist, some clubs could hold talks with Sporting in January itself.

United likely to hold upper hand

In spite of heavy competition for Giovany Quenda’s services, Manchester United are likely to hold the upper hand in their bid to sign him over their English rivals. Ruben Amorim has coached the player previously and could grant him minutes right from the word go, especially if he is able to get rid of the players he does not deem suitable for his plans.

Having said that, Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen on signing wingers but already have a number of great players in their teams. Neither club will be able to provide Quenda with the minutes he would require at this stage of his career, so although they have very attractive sporting projects, City or Liverpool might not appeal as much to the Portuguese teenager.

Quenda is one of Sporting’s most promising young productions in a significant while and recently became the youngest player to feature in a Lisbon Derby, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo in the process. He is valued at £25 million on Transfermarkt, which is a figure United can comfortably afford, more so once they make a few sales.

It remains to be seen if a move for Quenda is initiated in January or if Amorim is willing to wait until January but nonetheless, the electric winger will be a fantastic addition to the Manchester United squad and the Premier League in general.