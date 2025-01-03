Liverpool shortlist Antoine Semenyo and Bryan Mbuemo as possible Mohamed Salah replacements

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah recently stated that there is no update between his contractual situation at the club and that both parties are ‘far away’ in terms of agreeing to fresher terms. Having said that, the Reds have massive boots to fill if their talisman departs the club following the conclusion of the campaign as a free agent.

According to Sky Sports, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Brentford star Bryan Mbuemo are two players that Liverpool are ‘watching closely’ after their terrific starts to the 2024/25 campaign. Halfway into the season, Semenyo has five goals and two assists whereas Mbuemo has scored 11 goals and provided three assists.

A well-rounded offensive revamp on the cards

Antoine Semenyo and Bryan Mbuemo have proven their credentials in the Premier League this season and it only seems like a matter of time before they both join bigger sides. It is unlikely that Liverpool will be able to get their hands on either player in January, although if they can sign the duo in the summer, it would do justice to replacing Mohamed Salah after his possible exit.

Semenyo is a capable left winger by trade but has been deployed as a right winger, left midfielder, right midfielder and central forward, whereas Mbuemo, naturally a right winger, has come in handy as a number nine this season too. By signing two players, Liverpool can ensure that their offensive department is covered for the foreseeable future.

Apart from Mohamed Salah’s future, Luis Diaz’s transfer away from Anfield has also been speculated a number of times. Darwin Nunez has also failed to live up to the billing since his move from Benfica, so there is every reason for Liverpool to consider a serious offensive revamp even in the event of Salah possibly renewing his contract at the club.

Together, Mbuemo and Semenyo have a valuation of £65 million on Transfermarkt though a price for a combined deal could be close to the £100 million mark. Nonetheless, it promises to be money well-spent on Liverpool’s part and it will be interesting to see what steps the Merseyside giants take in the near future to materialise their interest.