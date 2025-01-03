Man Utd in battle with Arsenal & Tottenham to sign Cunha

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, as per Caught Offside.

The Brazilian has been attracting a lot of attention in recent times having displayed impressive performances during the first half of this season, making 14 goal contributions in 19 Premier League appearances thus far.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd ‘will look’ to hire a new striker in 2025 and are keen on signing the Brazilian. But, Wolves are determined to keep hold of him in January and have no intention of letting him leave at the end of this season either with they planning to tie him down to a fresh term until 2030.

So, it won’t be easy for the Red Devils to hire him. Moreover, Arsenal have started showing genuine interest in signing him and Tottenham are also in this race.

Apart from these three clubs, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and AC Milan are plotting a swoop for him as well. Therefore, Cunha isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Battle

Cunha has been showcasing his best at the Molineux Stadium as a left-sided inside forward and can also provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed.

Goal-scoring has been a huge issue for Man Utd as they have managed to find the back of the net only 21 times in 19 Premier League matches this term. They haven’t even been able to score in the last three consecutive games. So, it seems Ruben Amorim wants to address this problem by signing a new forward.

On the other hand, Tottenham will have to sign a new left-winger this year if they eventually opt not to make Timo Werner’s loan move permanent at the end of this season.

Arsenal have enough options to their left side of the attack but they could do with upgrading this position to take the next step in their rebuild and finally win the Premier League title.

Cunha – valued at around £41m by Transfermarkt – could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Man Utd or Tottenham if any of those clubs purchase him. However, he would only be able to play in his preferred position if he moves to Old Trafford.