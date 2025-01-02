Man Utd make approach to sign Randal Kolo Muani



According to Italian outlet Tuttojuve, Manchester United have made an approach to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani as they seek to replace Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils have had an underwhelming campaign in the Premier League and they are presently 14th in the table with just 22 points on the board. The club have struggled in the attacking department and they need more goals in the 2nd half of the campaign to climb the table and push for potential European qualification.

A new striker could be targeted during the winter transfer window and Tuttojuve claim that Muani could be Premier League bound after falling out-of-favour under PSG boss Luis Enrique. Manchester United have made an approach to try and sign the Frenchman and it remains to be seen whether they can finalise a deal with PSG.

Loan deal

United spent £36.5 million to recruit Zirkzee from Bologna last summer, but he has been disappointing with his performances. The Dutchman has failed to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League and he was recently substituted against Newcastle United after just 33 minutes on the clock. Zirkzee initially showed frustration by heading straight through the Old Trafford tunnel.

The Dutchman returned to the dug-out soon after, but there are big doubts whether he has a future at United under manager Ruben Amorim. Zirkzee has been tipped to return to Serie A over the last few months and Juventus are already exploring the option of signing him on loan with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

If Zirkzee were to depart on loan, United could look into a similar kind of agreement for Kolo Muani. The Frenchman was one of the most sought-after strikers during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, but his reputation has dipped at PSG where he has barely started games. He is now deemed surplus to requirements under Enrique.

United could propose a temporary deal for Muani with a buy clause for next summer. This would be a risk-free solution for the Red Devils as they can judge whether the £26 million striker can adapt to the Premier League’s intensity and the tactical formation under Amorim. He could share his minutes with Rasmus Hojlund up front.