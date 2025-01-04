Szoboszlai and Quansah start as Slot makes 2 changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Man Utd

Liverpool host Manchester United on matchday 20 of the Premier League as Arne Slot’s men hope to get 2025 underway on a positive note. The Reds, who are at Anfield this time out, have already thumped United 3-0 in the English top flight earlier this season at Old Trafford, though recent form suggests their margin of victory could be even more comfortable in the upcoming game.

Between their 5-0 win against West Ham United and now, Joe Gomez has come off as an injury casualty and will miss the match. Here is how he will be replaced and a look at the possible Liverpool eleven for the clash.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker had little to do when Liverpool and Man United faced last time at Old Trafford and the Brazilian will hope his job is not much harder on this occasion. He will be the favourite to play in goal for the home side.

Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold is in superb form and is expected to feature at right back. Andy Robertson might also continue to feature down the left side of defence. Virgil van Dijk is also likely to retain his place. The Dutchman could partner with Jarell Quansah given that Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are both ruled out.

Szoboszlai in midfield

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have formed a solid defensive base whilst also contributing a great deal in the final third. They have been almost inseparable in the double pivot this season, not least in the bigger games, and could feature together once more versus Manchester United.

£60 million man Dominik Szoboszlai could start for the first time in two Premier League matches as well, replacing Curtis Jones at number 10. The Hungarian was suspended against West Ham and comes into the match well-rested. Mohamed Salah has a terrific record against United and will be a nailed-on starter in Sunday’s match, whereas Cody Gakpo could play on the left thanks to his decent form.

Forward – Darwin Nunez’s form has been extremely poor lately and Diogo Jota has not made too many starts since returning from injury. Luis Diaz could lead the line, as a result, and will hope to follow up on his brace from his previous outing against United.

Here is how the Reds may look on paper: