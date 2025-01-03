Liverpool looking to beat Arsenal to Dani Olmo’s signing as a free agent

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has worked with only four midfielders so far in the campaign as Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch have dominated the minutes in the engine room. Harvey Elliott has got the occasional minutes but has not started too many games, while Wataru Endo is clearly not a key fixture in the manager’s plans.

The Reds have been heavily linked with Martin Zubimendi and while the Spaniard’s signing remains on the cards, they have recently been linked with his compatriot, Dani Olmo. According to Sky Sport Germany, Liverpool are considering a free transfer for the 26-year-old amid concerns over his continuity at Barcelona beyond January.

Olmo arrived in Catalonia from RB Leipzig last summer and featured regularly for Barca in the first half of the campaign, although their precarious financial situation has meant that they are unable to register him for the time being. A clause in the player’s contract allows him to walk away as a free agent should the La Liga giants fail in his registration this month.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the former Dinamo Zagreb star with Mikel Arteta’s side having been described as ‘long-term admirers’ of the Euro 2024 champion. Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking to take proactive steps to close out a deal at the earliest time possible given that Manchester City have been credited with interest as well.

Liverpool move very likely

Arsenal have a fantastic offensive midfielder in Martin Odegaard, so Dani Olmo’s game time in his preferred position would be limited. That would also be the case on the wings, where Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are Mikel Arteta’s trusted men on the left, while Bukayo Saka’s prominence on the right flank cannot be understated either.

Manchester City could benefit from his addition but it remains to be seen if Pep Guardiola can fit Olmo in his plans. He already has Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva playing on the right, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku on the left, and does not inherently incline towards using a number 10 in his midfield setup.

At Liverpool, however, Olmo could walk straight into the team. He is a better player in most aspects than Dominik Szoboszlai and could even prove to be a handy left winger amid Luis Diaz’s struggles for form if Cody Gakpo can be utilised in a more central role. The 26-year-old’s goal output will be crucial for the Reds too given their over-reliance on Mohamed Salah.

On a free transfer, Olmo would be a terrific acquisition especially considering his £50 million valuation on Transfermarkt. At the moment, however, he is committed to Barcelona and is hopeful that things will pan out in the right direction in his home country.

That said, it will be interesting to see for how much longer him and his entourage can maintain their patience. If he decides to walk away from Barca, Liverpool will be ready to pounce in no time.