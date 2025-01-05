Arsenal ‘pushing’ to sign Matheus Cunha this month

Arsenal are exploring a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha over a possible move to the Emirates in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

After initially joining on loan before securing a permanent move in the summer, Wolves fans can attest to the fact that the Brazil international has justified his price tag after becoming the club’s most expensive player. In the ongoing season, Cunha has been one of the shining lights in Wolves bleak campaign so far, scoring ten goals and providing four assists in 19 appearances for the West Midlands club.

His form has caught the attention of Arsenal as Football Insider claims that the Gunners are now ‘pushing’ to secure the signature of the 25-year-old before the end of the winter transfer window on February 3rd.

However, with Wolves in a relegation battle, the report claims that the club will be hesitant to let their key player depart this month, making it difficult for the Gunners to secure his signature.

The Brazilian forward is contracted at the Molineux Stadium until 2027, so Arsenal may need to submit an offer worth significantly more than his €50m (£41m) Transfermarkt valuation to convince Wolves to sell.

Depth

The Gunners lost talisman Bukayo Saka last month after he suffered a hamstring injury that required surgery, ruling him out of contention for at least two months.

Gabriel Martinelli has deputised well in the Englishman’s absence, while youngster Ethan Nwaneri has also showed he has a bright future ahead of him.

On the other hand, Gabriel Jesus seems to have found his scoring boots, as he’s currently enjoying his best scoring spell in over a year, but Mikel Arteta still needs further reinforcements.

A move for Cunha would make a lot of sense and there’s no denying the Brazilian’s qualities and what he would bring to the Emirates Stadium if he joins.

Despite Wolves’ poor form, his ten goals are more than any other Arsenal forwards this season, with Kai Havertz being the closest with seven goals this season.

His goal-scoring threat, along with his hard work off the ball, as well as outstanding link-up play, are some of his biggest attributes and Cunha would be an excellent addition to the Arsenal squad if they could get a deal agreed.