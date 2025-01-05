Arsenal eyeing ‘shock’ swoop for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson in January

Arsenal are expected to be in the transfer market with Mikel Arteta on the lookout for an offensive addition following Bukayo Saka’s injury. Raheem Sterling has also not impressed since joining from Chelsea on loan in the summer and although his deal will not be prematurely ended, the former Manchester City star is a secondary option at best.

According to talkSPORT, the Gunners are considering a ‘shock January move’ for Brighton forward Evan Ferguson. The Irish international has had a slow start to the season after losing his place in the starting eleven to Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro, with the Seagulls prepared to send him out on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Arteta is not keen on a major spending in January and wants to wait until the summer before speaking to his preferred targets. A loan for Ferguson is seen as an attractive option, however, considering he was one of the Premier League’s most sought-after names until not too long back but has seen his valuation drop to a measly £30 million in recent weeks.

A good stop-gap for Arsenal

A loan deal for Ferguson will not be a financially draining proposition for Arsenal as Brighton might be open to sharing the burden of his salary liability for the next six months. The 20-year-old will also be offered the chance to reignite his career at one of England’s best clubs with a permanent move not ruled out in the summer.

Mikel Arteta has nurtured a number of younger players during his managerial tenure at the Emirates Stadium and could ensure that Ferguson’s career heads northward once more. Besides, his goal-scoring prowess will ease the pressure of losing Bukayo Saka as the Englishman has been a potent source of goods in the final third for the team.

It will be interesting to see when negotiations between the two parties take place to close out a deal for Ferguson.