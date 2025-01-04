Chelsea in ‘pole position’ to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace

Chelsea did not start 2025 on the most auspicious note as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on matchday 20 of the Premier League. Cole Palmer’s opener was cancelled out by Jean-Philippe Mateta as the Londoners shared the spoils and Enzo Maresca’s side staying winless in the English top flight for a fourth straight match.

Their defensive department is understaffed, however, with Wesley Fofana ruled out potentially until the end of the season while Benoit Badiashile is also expected to spend ‘a long period’ on the sidelines, Maresca revealed. With the January transfer window open, Chelsea are pondering over splashing some cash out of their deep pockets on a central defender.

Football Transfers has reported that they are planning on attempting a January swoop for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi. Chelsea have emerged in ‘pole position’ for the English international, according to the source, as Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United are expected to be deterred by the central defender’s asking price of £75 million.

January move unlikely

Crystal Palace are currently 15th in the Premier League and have only recently managed to find some form that has pulled them up from the relegation zone. Oliver Glasner requires each and every one of his players for the second half of the campaign as he hopes to secure survival in the Premier League for the Eagles.

Nonetheless, Chelsea will be expected to carry forward their interest in the 24-year-old until the summer, by which time Palace would be obliged into selling him. Guehi would enter the final year of his contract upon the conclusion of the campaign, which means the possibility of a bargain on his £75 million asking price will also come into the picture.

For the time being, however, it remains to be seen if Chelsea are prepared to consider alternatives to Guehi after Wesley Fofana’s concerning fitness update.