Liverpool & Arsenal keen on signing Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After becoming the Reds’ new manager, Arne Slot prioritised signing a new midfielder last summer and the Spain international was his primary target. The Anfield club even formalised their interest in securing his service but the player eventually opted to stay at his boyhood club.

After failing to sign Zubimendi, they didn’t go for any alternative option to reinforce the midfield department. Since then, Liverpool have continued to be linked with a move for him.

Now, Fichajes state that Zubimendi has attracted the attention of a few big clubs around Europe with Real Madrid and Manchester City among those. But, Liverpool are ‘most interested’ in securing his service.

Arne Slot believes the Real Sociedad star would be a perfect option to play in his system so Liverpool haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him despite the failed summer swoop.

Battle

The report say Arsenal are also in this race and Mikel Arteta could play a key role in beating their rivals in this race by persuading the midfielder to join as the Spanish boss is the midfielder’s one of the footballing references.

Thomas Partey has been Arteta’s first-choice holding midfielder over the last few years. Jorginho was hired to support the Ghanaian but both have entered the final few months of their respective contracts.

With Partey and Jorginho already entering their 30s, it seems the North London club are planning to freshen up this position.

On the other hand, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been Slot’s first-choice midfield partnership, while Curtis Jones is an option to provide cover in this race.

Wataru Endo is also an option for Slot but the Dutch boss hasn’t been using him at all. So, signing a new midfielder would be the right decision as a potential replacement for the Japanese international.

Zubimendi is a technically gifted player and would be an excellent acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually manage to sign him to bolster the midfield department.