Manchester United keen on Aurelien Tchouameni’s signing to replace Casemiro

Manchester United are expected to part company with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen at the end of the season with Ruben Amorim insistent on a younger and more physical midfield setup. The Brazilian has been linked with transfers to the Middle East and the United States, whereas the former Tottenham star is not expected to be offered a contract extension beyond this year.

Spanish outlet Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that the Red Devils are pondering over a swoop for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Chelsea and Liverpool are also keen on signing him from the Whites, so Man United will need to see off some stern competition for the French international if they are to land him later this year.

Tchouameni was chosen by Real Madrid to replace Casemiro after his departure for Manchester United in 2022. Though things have not worked in favour of the 5-time Champions League winner since his move to Old Trafford, he has remained an important fixture in the squad for much of his time in England, so he will be required replacement with a capable signing.

Man Utd move unlikely for Tchouameni

There has not been a shortage of interest from the Premier League in Aurelien Tchouameni. As a matter of fact, he rejected a better pay cheque from Liverpool in order to pursue a dream move from AS Monaco to Real Madrid two and a half years ago.

A move to Manchester United remains a very improbable for the 24-year-old. The Red Devils will need to fork out a significant amount of money to land him. Although Tchouameni is valued at £66 million on Transfermarkt, Madrid will look for a profit on their £80 million investment on him, which could price Ruben Amorim’s side out of the equation.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also unlikely to show much interest in the defensive midfielder, especially that high a price. Enzo Maresca has Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo as his midfielders, whereas Arne Slot, in spite of getting the best out of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, could prioritise a move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.