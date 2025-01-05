[Teams] Liverpool vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups as Konate starts

Liverpool can tighten their grip at the top of the table with a win over Manchester United at Anfield this afternoon.

Reds boss Arne Slot has made just one change from the side that beat West Ham 5-0 last time out with Ibrahima Konate fit to return from injury. The Frenchman replaces Joe Gomez in the back four as he starts alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Andrew Robertson continues at left-back for Liverpool while Trent Alexander-Arnold lines-up at right-back amid speculation surrounding his future at the club. Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis MacAllister start in midfield for Liverpool with Curtis Jones also starting in the absence of Dominik Szoboszlai – who remains out due to illness.

Mohamed Salah will be looking to continue his sensational season with the Egyptian international starting on the right flank once again. Luis Diaz keeps his place on the left wing after scoring the opening goal against West Ham while Cody Gakpo also keeps his place up front ahead of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

As for Manchester United, Andre Onana starts in goal once again while Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot occupy the wing-back positions. The back three is made-up of Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Magurie and Lisandro Martinez.

Kobbie Mainoo gets a start in midfield and he’s joined by Manuel Ugarte so Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have to settle for places on the bench. Bruno Fernandes starts in the front three along with Amad Diallo while Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front for Man Utd.

Joshua Zirkzee starts on the bench along with Antony and Garnacho but there is no place for Marcus Rashford in the United squad today.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, MacAllister, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley.

Man Utd

Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Hojlund, Amad.

Subs: Bayindir, Malacia, Yoro, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Garnacho, Zirkzee.