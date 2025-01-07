Liverpool prepare first offer to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni from Real Madrid

Liverpool are ‘determined’ to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni to strengthen their midfield, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Tchouameni is highly regarded as one of the best combative midfielders in Europe and has been an integral part of Los Blancos since joining from Monaco. While he’s not a guaranteed starter due to the depth in midfield, his ball-winning qualities still make him reliable when called upon, and it’s no surprise Liverpool are now looking to bring him to Anfield.

According to the report, the Reds want to strengthen their midfield with the addition of Tchouaméni and are willing to submit a substantial financial package worth €50m (£41m) to land the Frenchman.

The structure of the deal is reported to be an initial €35m (£29m) payment followed by an additional €15m (£12m) next season, as per the report.

However, Liverpool face stern competition for the 24-year-old, as the report adds that defending Premier League champions Manchester City are looking to trump the Merseyside giants in the race for the midfielder.

The race for his signature is expected to reach a crucial stage in the coming weeks, according to the report, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool’s €50m (£41m) offer would be enough to seal the deal.

Combative midfielder

Tchouaméni has grown in leaps and bounds since moving to the Spanish capital in 2022. He has built a successful reputation for himself, becoming one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

His abilities transcend just tackling and interceptions; he’s also great in offensive areas, as his long shots and aerial dominance make him a goal threat in set-piece situations.

While his passing isn’t particularly exceptional, he’s tidy in possession and can create goalscoring chances.

Liverpool currently has Ryan Gravenberch taking the defensive midfield role, and the Dutchman has performed exceptionally well this season, making him a possible candidate for the team of the season.

The addition of Tchouaméni to Arne Slot’s midfield would add further compactness to his side, making them difficult to break down.

Liverpool will hope to recover from their disappointing 2-2 draw against Manchester United last Sunday when they travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.